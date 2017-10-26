Jefferson Health announces pending job cuts

Amid a multiyear expansion that has seen Jefferson Health grow to 13 hospitals across the tri-state area, the network will reportedly move to cut as many as 600 jobs.

Up to half of the expected job cuts could come in the form of layoffs, including notices that began to go out Wednesday and will continue through Friday.

"Our growth, along with the changes in technology, healthcare and education, present Jefferson with the opportunity and the responsibility to effectively manage limited resources," Jefferson Health President and CEO Stephen Klasko said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear which divisions and hospitals would be affected, though doctors and nurses in emergency rooms are reportedly not going to be impacted.

Jefferson Health most recently merged with Kennedy Health System and Philadelphia University following major realignments with Abington Health and Aria Health. The health network also announced plans earlier this month to merge with the Monell Chemical Senses Center in University City.

"The goal for these combinations is to deliver high-quality and accessible care out into the community, and high-value education to our students," Klasko continued.

In total, the job cuts will represent less than 1 percent of the workforce, which had reached approximately 30,000 in 2017.

Jefferson Health's risk-sharing relationship with GE Healthcare, the largest of its kind in the United States, aims to capture about $1 billion in efficiencies in the delivery of health care over the next eight years.