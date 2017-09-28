Jim Kenney unveils Philly's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic fatalities

Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled Philadelphia's Vision Zero action plan, a three-year guide to improving transportation safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Vision Zero plan, released Thursday, includes a bevy of recommendations aimed at eliminating traffic-related fatalities and reducing injuries.

The mayor called the plan a "series of realistic and affordable ideas to make our streets safer."

"There is space for everyone," Kenney said, "as long as we figure out what the rules are and stick to those rules."

The announcement comes nearly a year after Kenney signed an executive order creating a Vision Zero Task Force. That group was charged with developing a plan to bring traffic-related deaths to zero by 2030. The plan focuses on six areas: evaluation and data, engineering, educations, enforcement, fleet management and policy.

The Vision Zero Task Force's recommendations include the following:



• Focusing on educating youth about traffic safety.

• Working with state legislators to allow the city to set speed limits on city streets and for the city to get control of resources for automated and manual speed enforcement.

• Prioritizing street improvements along "High Injury Network" corridors



The "High Injury Network" are the streets identified by the task force as most dangerous and will be the top priorities of the Vision Zero plan.

Philadelphia's Managing Director Michael DiBerardinis, chairman of the Vision Zero Task Force, called Thursday's announcement the result of 40 community meetings, consultations with traffic experts and "hundreds of comments."

"With the release of this action plan," DiBerardinis said, "Philadelphia moves closer to ensuring that traffic safety takes priority over traffic convenience."

Kenney first embraced Vision Zero policies during his 2015 mayoral campaign, but the concept predates Philly's involvement by nearly two decades. Since Sweden first adopted Vision Zero as a national policy in 1997, traffic-related deaths have dropped by 30 percent.

Earlier this year, the task force released a draft of its action plan, which noted that Philadelphia's traffic-related death rate surpassed that of many major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco.

The draft included recommendations to install more pedestrian countdown timers, road markings, and protected bike lines while increasing enforcement against illegal parking in school zones, illegal sidewalk closures and the illegal passing of school buses.

Recommendations also included developing a neighborhood slow zones, installing more Automatic Red Light Enforcement cameras, and establishing a traffic safety enforcement campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.