Join Little Pete's for a final goodbye block party in Center City

Philadelphia diner lovers, here's your last chance to celebrate a Center City icon.

The long-impending closure of Little Pete's, the 24-hour diner that has stood strong for 39 years at 17th and Chancellor streets, is set to take place on Memorial Day.

The very next day, May 30, owners Pete and John Koutroubas are holding a free block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as initially reported earlier this year by PhillyChitChat.

Pete Koutroubas told Eater Philly the indoor-outdoor event will supply enough food and wine to feed a few thousand guests. There will also be live Greek music.

The restaurant, which opened in 1978, will eventually be replaced by a Hyatt Centric Hotel with ground-floor retail space. A second location at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fairmount will remain open for business as the Koutroubas brothers weigh their options for another Little Pete's, either in Center City or potentially in Fishtown or Northern Liberties.