Restaurants Parties
Little Pete's Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Little Pete's diner, opened three decades ago, will likely be demolished to make way for a Hudson Hotel, which will have a rooftop restaurant and two retail spaces.

May 23, 2017

Join Little Pete's for a final goodbye block party in Center City

Restaurants Parties Center City Little Pete's Diners Philadelphia
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia diner lovers, here's your last chance to celebrate a Center City icon.

The long-impending closure of Little Pete's, the 24-hour diner that has stood strong for 39 years at 17th and Chancellor streets, is set to take place on Memorial Day.

The very next day, May 30, owners Pete and John Koutroubas are holding a free block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as initially reported earlier this year by PhillyChitChat.

Pete Koutroubas told Eater Philly the indoor-outdoor event will supply enough food and wine to feed a few thousand guests. There will also be live Greek music.

The restaurant, which opened in 1978, will eventually be replaced by a Hyatt Centric Hotel with ground-floor retail space. A second location at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fairmount will remain open for business as the Koutroubas brothers weigh their options for another Little Pete's, either in Center City or potentially in Fishtown or Northern Liberties.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.