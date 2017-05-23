Lists Food
The best pancake topping is additional pancakes.

May 23, 2017

West Philadelphia spot lands on '100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America' list

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Got plans this weekend?

OpenTable, a website used for restaurant reservations, published its list of "100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America" earlier this month, and there's a familiar name on there.

West Philadelphia's Aksum, a Mediterranean cafe on 46th Street and Baltimore Avenue, was the lone Philly eatery to make its way onto the rankings.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant, where they serve dishes from sweet corn griddlecakes and Moroccan eggs to almond crusted French toast and spicy ful mudammas. 

The methodology is simple – OpenTable took a look at more than 10 million restaurant reviews on its website from more than 24,000 restaurants in the nation. This year's list was collected between March 1 of last year and Feb. 28, 2017.

"No longer an after-thought, this meal at these winning restaurants has become a showcase for culinary diversity, with restaurants serving everything from classic Eggs Benedict and buttermilk pancakes to succulent fried chicken with waffles, chorizo scrambles, and luxe buffets with made-to-order stations and raw bars that would delight even the most avid eaters," OpenTable's Caroline Potter said in a news release

While Aksum was the only restaurant in the city to make the list, there were Philadelphia-area eateries found among the "best brunch" spots in America, including The Hunt Room in Malvern, Terrain Garden Cafe in Glen Mills and Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm in Holicong, Bucks County.

Check out the full list here

