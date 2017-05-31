Kellogg's shutting down, cutting jobs at Montgomery County facility

Multinational food manufacturer Kellogg's will reportedly shut down its facility in Horsham, eliminating nearly 300 jobs as part of a nationwide contraction of its direct distribution centers.

The Michigan-based company has had a regional sales office at 100 Witmer Road in Horsham since 2008, after upgrading from its previous Fort Washington facility.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the Kellogg Company sent a WARN notice to the state of Pennsylvania explaining that layoffs will take place between Aug. 4-17, slashing 292 jobs. A second closure in Pittsburgh will cut another 211 jobs in Pennsylvania.

Closing distribution centers around the country will allow Kellogg's to continue its shift toward warehouse distribution, cutting costs and enabling growth for its retail partners. Additional closures will occur in Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, New York, Minnesota and Florida.

In its first quarter earnings statement for fiscal year 2017, Kellogg's reported net revenue at $3.25 billion, down 4.1 percent from this time last year.