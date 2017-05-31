Megabus expands service from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach in time for summer

Megabus has a new destination for those considering a summer getaway.

The New Jersey-based travel giant recently announced that it's expanding its Philadelphia service to Virginia Beach beginning next week.



Philadelphians antsy for a beach getaway will be able to book a trip starting June 5. A one-way ticket costs $39.

Megabuses will leave 30th Street Station at 5:45 a.m. and will drop passengers off at Pacific Avenue and 19th Street in Virginia Beach, about a block from the shore. A return trip from Virginia leaves at 4:10 p.m. The ride will last about nine hours.

The service allows customers to book up until September. It's unclear if trips will extend past the summer season.

Aside from Philadelphia, Megabus has also expanded the Virginia Beach service to those in Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Richmond and Hampton.