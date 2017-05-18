Kellyanne Conway skips out on Fox interview following appointment of special prosecutor

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway skipped out on a Fox interview about an hour before she was due to appear on Wednesday evening.

Conway was scheduled to show on the network's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" per the White House's request but ditched following news that the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to head a Russia investigation, The Hill reported Thursday.

Carlson explained that Conway, who hails from Camden County, "was going to be sitting in that seat" during the show while the headline, "DOJ Appoints Former FBI Director Mueller to head Russia Probe" appeared as the show's ticker.

“Then, not long before air, they canceled it, for reasons that were not exactly clear," he said. "Now, I think a lot of the descriptions in the press about what's going on at the White House are false or they're animated by the hate the press has for Trump, which is totally real, but it does seem a little chaotic over there, to be honest with you."

Mueller, who served as the bureau's director under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was appointed on Wednesday night to lead the investigation into Russia's ties with the Trump campaign by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



FBI Director James Comey was abruptly fired by Trump last week.

A Fox spokesperson told CNN that Conway, who would have been the first from the White House to give an interview since the announcement, was initially scheduled to appear in the afternoon before staffers learned of Rosenstein's decision.

Conway took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to criticism from the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," who claimed that she complained of Trump during his campaign and that she accepted the position "for the money."

"The notion that I am serving for 'the money' or a 'paycheck' is absurd," she said in a statement. "As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns."





Conway's recent cancellation comes a week after CNN's Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes during a live interview while she defended Trump's firing of Comey.

