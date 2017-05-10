Videos CNN
CNN's Anderson Cooper interviewed Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway Tuesday night.

May 10, 2017

Anderson Cooper gives Kellyanne Conway the most dramatic eye roll while she defends Comey firing

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway took to CNN Tuesday night to defend President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, but anchor Anderson Cooper wasn't buying it.

Comey, who was leading an investigation into Russian ties with the Trump campaign, was dismissed abruptly, leading to what some are calling a kind of "political explosion."

RELATED: SNL video teases return of Melissa McCarthy this weekend

Trump's administration said Comey's firing was due to his handling of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails. The handling was once widely praised by Trump during his campaign. 

While making no mention of the emails in a letter to Comey, Trump did explain that the dismissal was to restore "public trust and confidence."

Conway, who hails from Camden County, appeared on "Anderson Cooper 360" to give further reasoning into what happened in D.C. Tuesday and said that Trump took the recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. She remarked that the decision had "nothing to do with Russia." 

Cooper remarked that many are criticizing the timing of the decision. 

CNN then played a montage of clips of Trump praising Comey on the campaign trail.

"Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it, so that was fun," she said.

Cooper responded with a dramatic eye roll, asking if the public is now supposed to ignore Trump's comments that he made during the campaign trail.

"Candidate Donald Trump, that's a fictional character we're no longer allowed to refer to? We can only refer to the Donald Trump that exists today?"

The exchange has since been turned into a GIF shared across social media, with The Daily beast calling it "the largest eye roll from Cooper ever seen on cable news."

Watch a clip of the interview:


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

