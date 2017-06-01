Ken Jennings and Donald Trump Jr. get into Twitter fight over Barron joke

And now in Twitter fights no one could have ever predicted would one day be politically relevant: a former game show contestant and Donald Trump Jr.

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!", tweeted about the controversy over a picture of comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Trump's youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, reportedly thought after initially seeing the image on TV that something bad had happened to his dad.

Jennings posted the following in response:

Trump Jr. called the tweet "low":

Jennings responded with a joke about Trump Jr.'s exotic hunting habits:

Now, Trump Jr. is retweeting fellow conservatives asking Simon & Schuster to end its book deal with Jennings.

Welcome to 2017.