Politics Social Media
Jennings Trump Jr. Seth Wenig/Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Former 'Jeopardy!' contestant Ken Jennings and Donald Trump Jr.

June 01, 2017

Ken Jennings and Donald Trump Jr. get into Twitter fight over Barron joke

Politics Social Media United States Kathy Griffin Donald Trump Jr. Twitter
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

And now in Twitter fights no one could have ever predicted would one day be politically relevant: a former game show contestant and Donald Trump Jr.

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!", tweeted about the controversy over a picture of comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Trump's youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, reportedly thought after initially seeing the image on TV that something bad had happened to his dad.

Jennings posted the following in response:

Trump Jr. called the tweet "low":

Jennings responded with a joke about Trump Jr.'s exotic hunting habits:

Now, Trump Jr. is retweeting fellow conservatives asking Simon & Schuster to end its book deal with Jennings.

Welcome to 2017.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.