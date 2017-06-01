Ken Jennings and Donald Trump Jr. get into Twitter fight over Barron joke

June 01, 2017
And now in Twitter fights no one could have ever predicted would one day be politically relevant: a former game show contestant and Donald Trump Jr.
Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!", tweeted about the controversy over a picture of comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head.
Trump's youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, reportedly thought after initially seeing the image on TV that something bad had happened to his dad.
Jennings posted the following in response:
Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017
Trump Jr. called the tweet "low":
It takes a real man to pick on an 11 year old. Yet another low from the left, but they will rationalize this away with their usual excuses. https://t.co/JDF3VsVEJ1— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017
Jennings responded with a joke about Trump Jr.'s exotic hunting habits:
I will kill as many white rhinos as it takes to prove my masculinity to Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/mm8YzH2NPB— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017
Now, Trump Jr. is retweeting fellow conservatives asking Simon & Schuster to end its book deal with Jennings.
Children's Author @KenJennings Tweet About Barron Trump👇🏼His Publisher Simon & Schuster 1800 223 2336.. @SimonBooks #firewithfire pic.twitter.com/UrecLdtfsy— Based Leah 🌵🇺🇸🎸 (@LeahR77) May 31, 2017
Welcome to 2017.