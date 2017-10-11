Kevin Smith is 'ashamed' Harvey Weinstein financed his films

October 11, 2017
Kevin Smith joined an ever-growing list of Hollywood figures to speak out about embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein following a bombshell New York Times story that detailed several sexual abuse claims against him and led to others.
Smith, a noted film director and New Jersey native, was asked by a user on Twitter Sunday to weigh in on the troubling allegations.
"He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain," Smith responded in a Monday tweet.
"It makes me feel ashamed."
Weinstein, now the former head of Miramax Films, worked with Smith on films like "Dogma," "Chasing Amy," "Mallrats" and "Good Will Hunting."
He also hired a lawyer to defend Smith after his first film, "Clerks," was initially given an NC-17 rating for its explicit dialogue.
On Sunday, the board of the firm Weinstein co-founded with his brother, Miramax Films, voted to fire him amid the flood of allegations that date back years.