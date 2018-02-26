Kevin Smith undergoes ‘massive heart attack’ following comedy set

Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack Sunday night, the filmmaker shared on Twitter.



Smith was making a new comedy special, filming two comedy sets at Glendale, California's Alex Theatre, when he began to feel ill. After wrapping the earlier 6:00 pm performance, he canceled the second show – a decision he said saved his life.

“I would have died tonight,” he said on Twitter early Monday morning. “But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The comedy special, “Kevin Smith Live!” will feature the New Jersey native sharing “long-ass stories that aim to amuse,” according to Deadline. The special is produced by The Nacelle Company Presents.

Earlier in the evening, Smith posted to Facebook as he prepped for the shows.