Morris Arboretum to host Korean Harvest Festival

Morris Arboretum, near Chestnut Hill, will celebrate traditional and modern Korean culture on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Korean Harvest Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature music, complimentary food and tours.

At 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., guides will lead visitors on a tour of the Korean plants in the Arboretum’s 92-acre botanical collection.



Penn DuRe, a drum troupe, will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. At noon and 2 p.m., Penn Sori, an a cappella singing group, will perform.

Festival activities are included with Arboretum admission, which is $9-$17 per person.

Saturday, Sept. 30

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $9-$17 per person

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

