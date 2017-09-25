Festivals Greensgrow Farms
Greensgrow Farms M. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

A group of community green thumbs have brought urban agriculture to the Fishtown section of Philadelphia through the establishment of Greensgrow Farms, which includes a nursery, a farm market and a Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

September 25, 2017

Greensgrow Farms to celebrate fall with free festival

Check out the urban farm and community garden center

Festivals Greensgrow Farms Philadelphia Autumn Fishtown Kensington Family-Friendly Food & Drink Fall Outdoors
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Greensgrow Farms will host the Subaru Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, inviting all to check out the urban farm and community garden center.

The festival is free to attend and will feature a variety of activities. 

There will be pumpkin carving demonstrations, cider pressing demonstrations, an apple pie competition, chili competition, crafts for kids and seasonal foods to sample.

RELATED: Check out 5,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Fairmount Park this fall

There will also be local vendors selling goods, a selection of food trucks, a beekeeper on-site, a coat drive, live music and a pet costume competition with adoptable dogs from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

The family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at the farm rain or shine.

Subaru Fall Festival at Greensgrow Farms

Saturday, Oct. 7
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Greensgrow Farms
2501 E. Cumberland St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Television

AP_17255625159533.jpg

The huge train set John Oliver gave a news station is officially on display at a Pa. museum

Eagles

092317JakeElliott

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

Eagles

092417_JakeTwoElliott

Twitter reacts to Jake Elliott's ridiculous, game-winning 61-yard field goal

Opinion

Frank Rizzo statue cleaned

Top 100 submissions on what to do with the Rizzo statue

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.