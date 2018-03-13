Lamb-Saccone race for U.S. House still too close to call

It looks like the special election in the 18th Congressional District of western Pennsylvania may not be decided till the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The contest between Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, 60, and Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, is considered a bellwether for the midterm elections in November, according to the Associated Press.

With 99 percent of the vote counted, unofficial tallies showed Lamb with 49.8 percent of the vote and ahead by 579 votes. Saccone had 49.6 percent. More than 1,400 absentee ballots still to be counted in Washington and Greene counties could decide the race.

The Associated Press said it was not declaring a winner because the race is too close to call.



Late Tuesday night, elections officials in Washington County said they would forgo usual policy to count absentee ballots the day after the election, and begin counting the 1,195 absentee ballots immediately. That process could take several hours.

About 200 or so absentee ballots were to be counted in Greene County.

In 2016, Trump carried the district by 20 points, but Saccone couldn't keep up with Lamb in the most populous part of the district – in southern Allegheny County. Saccone outpolled Lamb in Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties.

The election looks headed to a recount even though one is not automatic on the congressional district level in Pennsylvania, according to state law. But candidates can seek a recount within five days of counties completing their vote counts.

“I would rather be in Lamb’s shoes right now,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) said late Tuesday on CNN.

A GOP loss should “make Republicans everywhere nervous,” Tom Davis, the ex-chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Politico:

“If they win, a lot of people will look at this — see that the Democrats won in a Trump seat — and they’ll say, ‘The Democrats will retake the House, so let’s send them more money,’” said Davis, the former Virginia congressman who led the NRCC in the 2000 and 2002 election cycles. “It’ll be overhyped and over-analyzed, but it will generate momentum and money for Democrats.”

Charles E. Cook Jr. of the Cook Political Report wrote before the election that the Democrats never should have had a serious shot at winning the seat:

There is little doubt that Saccone is an underwhelming candidate while Lamb is much stronger than Democrats are usually able to field in a district like this. But the fact that Donald Trump won it by 19.6 percentage points in 2016, and Mitt Romney beat President Obama by 17 points in 2012, means that even with a lousy candidate, Republicans should win this one. If Democrats pick this seat up, a lot of Republican House members sitting in districts that they have thought of as fairly safe may not be so safe after all. Some Republican strategists are privately worrying that there are quite a few GOP House members who don’t really understand how much danger they are in. Of the 238 Republican members of the House, 174 were elected after 2006, meaning they were not in the House for President George W. Bush’s second-term midterm election—the last time that Republicans faced a substantial headwind. Bush’s 38 percent Gallup job-approval ratings going into that midterm election were roughly what Trump’s are now (39 percent), and the GOP lost both their House and Senate majorities that year.

The victor will have to start campaigning for re-election almost immediately in a different district, after the state Supreme Court redrew Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries, the AP reported.