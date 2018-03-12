March 12, 2018

Linvilla Orchards offering hayrides to meet the Easter Bunny

The holiday is quickly approaching

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Easter Hayride
Hayrides to Bunnyland Courtesy of Linvilla Orchards/Facebook

Meet Linvilla's Easter Bunny in person and receive a special treat.

Easter is quickly approaching. The holiday falls on Sunday, April 1, this year.

Through the end of March, Linvilla Orchards will offer kids an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Families can hop on a Hayride to Bunnyland.

The hayride will take visitors to the Easter Bunny's house, where everyone's favorite floppy-eared creature will pose for pictures and hand out treats.

Tickets are $9 per person. Saturday, March 17, is the first date the Easter-themed activity will be offered at the Delaware County farm.

After meeting the Easter Bunny, stop by Linvilla Orchards' market and bakery. There will be Easter candy, cakes, pies and breads for sale.

Hayrides to Bunnyland

Saturday, March 17 through Sunday, March 18
Saturday, March 24 through Saturday, March 31
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $9 per person
Linvilla Orchards
137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063


