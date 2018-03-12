Linvilla Orchards offering hayrides to meet the Easter Bunny

Easter is quickly approaching. The holiday falls on Sunday, April 1, this year.

Through the end of March, Linvilla Orchards will offer kids an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Families can hop on a Hayride to Bunnyland.

The hayride will take visitors to the Easter Bunny's house, where everyone's favorite floppy-eared creature will pose for pictures and hand out treats.

Tickets are $9 per person. Saturday, March 17, is the first date the Easter-themed activity will be offered at the Delaware County farm.

After meeting the Easter Bunny, stop by Linvilla Orchards' market and bakery. There will be Easter candy, cakes, pies and breads for sale.

Saturday, March 17 through Sunday, March 18

Saturday, March 24 through Saturday, March 31

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $9 per person

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063





