March 08, 2018

'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party' coming to Philly

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird will star in the new, interactive stage production

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Sesame Street
Let's party on Sesame Street!

This April, families can check out "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party" at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus. There will be six shows in Philly, from Saturday, April 14, through Monday, April 16.

"Sesame Street" pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster will star in a new, interactive stage production, inspired by the iconic, Emmy Award-winning TV program.

There will be a pop-infused soundtrack, along with familiar "Sesame Street" songs like "C is for Cookie," to get the audience up and dancing.

Plus, a variety of interactive activities will give kids the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for an upcoming party.

Tickets for the show start at $15. There's also an option to add-on a pre-show experience, where kids will receive an on-stage tour and meet the characters.

"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party"

Saturday, April 14, through Monday, April 16
Tickets start at $15
Liacouras Center
1776 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Sinead Cummings
