'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party' coming to Philly

This April, families can check out "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party" at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus. There will be six shows in Philly, from Saturday, April 14, through Monday, April 16.

"Sesame Street" pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster will star in a new, interactive stage production, inspired by the iconic, Emmy Award-winning TV program.



There will be a pop-infused soundtrack, along with familiar "Sesame Street" songs like "C is for Cookie," to get the audience up and dancing.

Plus, a variety of interactive activities will give kids the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for an upcoming party.

Tickets for the show start at $15. There's also an option to add-on a pre-show experience, where kids will receive an on-stage tour and meet the characters.

