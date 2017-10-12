Eagles NFL
Cam Newton is 2-1 in his career against the Philadelphia Eagles.

October 12, 2017

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Panthers, Week 6

The 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 4-1 Carolina Panthers on national television in a huge, early-season NFC showdown on Thursday night. You excited?

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, both the Eagles and Panthers have done a great stopping the run this season, so this game may come down to who can best protect their quarterback, and then which QB can make more big plays, Carson Wentz or Cam Newton? 

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles-Panthers Week 6 inactives, with analysis | Five over/unders for Eagles vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football | Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Brandon Brooks: Lane Johnson a huge loss, but we have the utmost confidence in Big V | Wentz has a history of getting in 'arguments' with his coaches – and that's a good thing | How much credit does Doug Pederson's play calling deserve for the Eagles' 4-1 start?

In the Panthers' favor, the Eagles list eight players on the official injury report. They will definitely be without CB Ronald Darby and RT Lane Johnson, and could also be without DT Fletcher Cox and RB Wendell Smallwood. That would be a lot to overcome. Meanwhile, the Panthers head into this game listing only three players on their injury report.

This game opened in Vegas with the Eagles listed as three-point underdogs. That line has since moved a smidgen in Carolina's direction to 3.5. Here are our staff writer picks.

Looking ahead to Sunday, here are the rest of the NFC East's opponents:

  1. 49ers (0-5) at Redskins (2-2)
  2. Giants (0-5) at Broncos (3-1)
  3. The Cowboys (2-3) have their bye Week 6, so they'll have plenty of time to think about their two-game losing streak.

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

