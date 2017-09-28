Longtime 6ABC reporter and her cameraman are retiring

Nora Muchanic, a 6ABC reporter covering New Jersey for more than three decades, is retiring alongside her longtime cameraman this fall.



Muchanic and Andy Doane, who have covered the Garden State together for the past 30 years, will retire together on Oct. 31, NJ.com first reported Thursday.

Muchanic began covering New Jersey for 6ABC in 1986, and served as the host of Perspective NJ, a twice-monthly public affairs talk show centering on New Jersey issues. She had previously worked for a PBS affiliate in Trenton, an ABC affiliate in Harrisburg and WWAC-TV in Atlantic City.

Doane kicked off his career at the station in 1977 and moved to the Trenton Bureau several years later.

The pair first teamed up there in 1987.

"We here at Action News are sad to see this tremendous team go, but boy, do they deserve the great things that retirement holds in store for them," a 6ABC report stated.