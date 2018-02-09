February 09, 2018

LOVE Park statue will return with a parade

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Parades Love Park
Carroll - LOVE Park sign Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The LOVE sculpture.

Ready for another parade, Philadelphia?

The long-awaited return of the LOVE Park sculpture will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 13 — just in time for corny Valentine's Day Instagram posts. BillyPenn reports that will include a "mini parade." Per the website:

... the iconic sculpture — now colored red, green and purple — will make a grand tour of the city’s neighborhoods before finally landing at 16th and JFK, where it will be installed on its granite pedestal and again become one of the region’s most popular photo destinations.

The city's Office of Arts and Culture already hinted at the parade in a tweet Tuesday, noting it would be the "second most exciting #PhillyParade" behind Thursday's Super Bowl parade for the Eagles.

When Love Park reopened in November after nearly two years of renovations, the statue was absent. City officials said it would return sometime in early 2018, and it would be restored to its original color scheme of red, green and purple instead of the red, green and blue that most people are familiar with.

More details on the parade are being released Friday, and we'll update this article accordingly.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parades Love Park Center City -Philadelphia Events

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.