PHOTOS: The Eagles championship parade

The crowds around Logan Square filled in tight against the barriers hours before the Super Bowl champions would take their victory trip down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway en route to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
An estimated one million people flocked to Center City to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LII championship parade Thursday morning. This day will go down in history and remain one that most of Philadelphia will never forget.
If you weren't able to trek to the parade route and see everything up close, we've got you covered. This photo gallery will be updated throughout the day to show what's happening, in photo form, of the scene on the street.
Michael MacLeod of Norristown, PA, wore what a passer-by called, 'the greatest jersey I've seen all day,' to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Eagles championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Mackenzie O'Donnell and Paul O'Donnell of North Wales, PA, and Nadine Schwartz, center, of Southern Germany, take a selfie while waiting for the Philadelphia Eagles championship parade to begin.
Carlo Lala, Debbie Walker and Denise Ferrigno from Southwest Philly found a sunny spot near the Free Library of Philadelphia to watch the Eagles championship parade.
Felicia Eitzen, originally from Philadelphia, came to watch the Eagles championship parade from Ocean Gate, NJ, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Members of the Rue family from Mayfair, now living in Florida, flew back to Philadelphia for the Eagles championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
Fans came dressed in their favorite gear to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Eagles championship parade.
The crowd near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 19th Street before the start of the Eagles championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.