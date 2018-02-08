PHOTOS: The Eagles championship parade

An estimated one million people flocked to Center City to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LII championship parade Thursday morning. This day will go down in history and remain one that most of Philadelphia will never forget.

If you weren't able to trek to the parade route and see everything up close, we've got you covered. This photo gallery will be updated throughout the day to show what's happening, in photo form, of the scene on the street.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Michael MacLeod of Norristown, PA, wore what a passer-by called, 'the greatest jersey I've seen all day,' to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Eagles championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.