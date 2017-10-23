Parks LOVE Sculpture
10-021516_SkatingLovePark_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The LOVE sculpture.

October 23, 2017

LOVE statue slated to return in November

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

After undergoing multimillion-dollar renovations, LOVE Park will once again host the seasonal vendors and events of Philadelphia’s annual Christmas Village. But what is LOVE Park without its namesake sculpture?

Since February, Robert Indiana’s LOVE statue has been held in captivity to undergo repairs, altering the photos of many tourists and sparking curiosity as it was removed from the park and its original pedestal went up for auction.

Now, with the Christmas Village slated to return to LOVE Park after a year at Dilworth Park, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy is planning for the statue to return with it.

“It is still [the office’s] hope that LOVE’s return to the park will happen during the Christmas Village,” Assistant Director Lindsay Tucker told Curbed.

Curbed also reported that the statue has had significant erosion over the years, most especially on the “E” letter. The sculpture will also return with a new base.

The Christmas Village officially opens on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, and runs through Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

