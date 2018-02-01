February 01, 2018

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area

It's your chance for stardom.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Film Casting Call
11232015_creed_website Credit/www.creedthemovie.com

The character of Adonis Johnson, played by Michael B. Jordan, runs through South Philadelphia's Italian Market in "Creed."

Are you an avid fan of the “Rocky” and “Creed” franchises?

Do you dream of gracing a film set with your enigmatic presence?

Are you fluent in Russian?

If you answered in the affirmative to the above questions -- most specifically the one about speaking Russian -- then you might be a shoe-in to appear as an extra in “Creed 2,” slated to begin filming in Philadelphia this March.

A Facebook post from Heery-Loftus Casting, a locally-based business who has helped cast a ton of movies filmed in Philadelphia, posted a call for extras who are fluent in Russian.

Interested candidates must be men or women between the ages of 23 and 55 and local to Philadelphia. Oh, and be fluent in Russian.

If you don’t think you’ll have time to learn the language before your big audition, the casting agency recently announced another locally-grown film in need of extras with traits you may be better suited for. M. Night Shyamalan's “Glass,” the filming of which Shyamalan announced as wrapped last year, needs both youths and adult extras as background for additional scenes.

Kids ages 10 to 13 who know how to swim could become paid extras for filming that would take place Feb. 16, while Korean men and women ages 15-45 are needed for another scene that will be filmed in the next couple weeks. Check out the full listings below.

Just make sure to thank us when you’re famous.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Film Casting Call Philadelphia Creed Rocky M. Night Shyamalan

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.