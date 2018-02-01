M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area

Are you an avid fan of the “Rocky” and “Creed” franchises?



Do you dream of gracing a film set with your enigmatic presence?

Are you fluent in Russian?

If you answered in the affirmative to the above questions -- most specifically the one about speaking Russian -- then you might be a shoe-in to appear as an extra in “Creed 2,” slated to begin filming in Philadelphia this March.

A Facebook post from Heery-Loftus Casting, a locally-based business who has helped cast a ton of movies filmed in Philadelphia, posted a call for extras who are fluent in Russian.

Interested candidates must be men or women between the ages of 23 and 55 and local to Philadelphia. Oh, and be fluent in Russian.

If you don’t think you’ll have time to learn the language before your big audition, the casting agency recently announced another locally-grown film in need of extras with traits you may be better suited for. M. Night Shyamalan's “Glass,” the filming of which Shyamalan announced as wrapped last year, needs both youths and adult extras as background for additional scenes.

Kids ages 10 to 13 who know how to swim could become paid extras for filming that would take place Feb. 16, while Korean men and women ages 15-45 are needed for another scene that will be filmed in the next couple weeks. Check out the full listings below.

Just make sure to thank us when you’re famous.