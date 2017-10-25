Movies Casting Call
October 25, 2017

Casting call: Are you the stand-in M. Night Shyamalan needs to film 'Glass'?

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

M. Night Shyamalan is finally filming the movie he's been waiting 17 years to create. 

The Penn Valley native, rejuvenated by the success of "Split," embarked earlier this month on "Glass," a film that will weave together the narratives of "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split." 


That's why we've been seeing Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson around and about in Philadelphia lately. 

As is custom for Shyamalan, the greater Philadelphia area will appear in locations throughout "Glass," bringing film jobs to Pennsylvania.  

Heery Loftus Casting, based in Philadelphia, posted a call on Tuesday for a male actor to serve as a stand-in when Shyamalan's crew shoots in Allentown from Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. 

The conditions? You have to be white, 6 feet tall, between 30-40 years old and either bald or balding. You can be union or non-union, but you have to possess these physical characteristics. 

By the sound of it, whoever gets this gig will be doing some dirty work for either Bruce Willis or James McAvoy. 

Those interested in the position are asked to send a photo and a phone number to glassmoviecasting@gmail.com with "ALLENTOWN stand in" as the subject. 

Michael Tanenbaum

