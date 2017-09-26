Police Deaths
1500 Walnut

1500 Walnut St.

September 26, 2017

Man found dead at Center City high-rise

Police Deaths Center City Philadelphia
By PhillyVoice Staff

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive Tuesday at a high-rise building in Center City.

Authorities responded to a call and pronounced the man dead shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Walnut Street, a Philadelphia police spokesman said.

A police car and a medical examiner's van were seen outside the 23-story executive office building at 1500 Walnut St. for several hours on Tuesday.

Police released few details on the man's death and authorities have not released his identity.

It was not clear if an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

