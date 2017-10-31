Performances Comedy
Margaret Cho Rich Fury/AP

Margaret Cho arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.

October 31, 2017

Margaret Cho's 'Fresh Off the Bloat' comedy tour coming to Philly

The event is part of the Philly First Person Arts Festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Margaret Cho will be in Philly this fall. Her stand-up comedy tour "Fresh Off the Bloat" will make a stop at The Fillmore on Sunday, Nov. 5.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cho shared that she would speak candidly about President Donald Trump, her past struggles with addiction and her family's experience with the AIDS crisis, among other things, in her traveling comedy show.

Tickets for the performance begin at $49. The event is part of the First Person Arts Festival.

Cho is also an actress, fashion designer, author and singer-songwriter.

Margaret Cho: Fresh Off The Bloat

Sunday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | $49-$65 per person
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

