March 13, 2018

Shack Shack to open first South Jersey location

It will be the state's fifth

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Shake Shack
Shake Shack Courtesy of Shake Shack/PhillyVoice

Can't go wrong ordering a burger and fries at Shake Shack.

Soon, you'll be able to get your Shake Shack fix in South Jersey. 

The eatery serving burgers, hot dogs, fries and custard – plus, beer and wine – will open at The Marlton Commons, a shopping center in Marlton, N.J.

RELATED: Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer | It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.

The official opening date is Thursday, March 22. The first 100 people in line when the doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a complimentary Pie Oh My Concrete, featuring vanilla custard and a slice of pie from Jersey's Cake Stand Bakery.

There's also an opportunity to attend a soft opening the day before, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Make sure to RSVP to attend.

All proceeds from the soft opening will be donated to Shake Shack community partner, The Food Bank of South Jersey.

The Marlton location will be Shack Shack's first in South Jersey and fifth location in the state.

Shake Shack Opening in Marlton

Thursday, March 22
Opening at 11 a.m.
321 Route 70 West, Marlton, N.J. 08053

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Shake Shack Marlton Openings New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor
031118NigelBradham

Social Media

After John Oliver jibe, FOX29's Mike Jerrick gets divided reaction on Twitter
hbo screenshot john oliver mike jerrick

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.