Is Mary Lee the shark headed back to the Jersey Shore?

A popular Great White Shark known to appear near New Jersey's shores now and again may return to the shore in time for Memorial Day weekend.



Mary Lee, the 16-foot-long, 3,456-pound shark, headed west in recent weeks toward Virginia Beach before hooking a right last week toward Delaware and, ultimately, New Jersey. She was most recently tracked off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland Thursday evening.

Since September of 2012, the shark's movements have been followed with a GPS tracking device by the nonprofit research organization OCEARCH, which devotes itself to the studying, tracking and protecting sharks. The tracking device can locate the shark each time its dorsal fin surfaces above water.

The Great White regularly appears in waters off the coast of New Jersey in its movements along the Eastern Seaboard.

Mary Lee made waves on Twitter around the time it appeared near Atlantic City in May 2015. A fake Twitter account with the handle @MaryLeeShark has amassed more than 100,000 followers.

