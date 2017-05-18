Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

With Memorial Day Weekend fast approaching, the unofficial start of shore season is right around the corner. This year, those making their usual trips to the Jersey Shore might just be visiting the best vacation spot in the country.

This week, TripAdvisor released its annual list of the best places to visit during the summer months in 2017. Tops on the list is none other than Wildwood Crest, a choice made based on a variety of factors including the greatest spike in interest for seasonal hotel booking and the average one-week vacation costs for hotels and airfare.

Results were calculated using a survey of 1,300 U.S. travelers, who were asked about their plans for the summer of 2017 and whether they planned to travel domestically or international. Nearly half (49 percent) said they were planning a leisure trip to the ocean.

What's interesting about the pick is that Wildwood Crest goes out of its way to distinguish itself from its livelier neighbor Wildwood. The fact that it's a dry town only further proves that its reputation is carried by a range of activities aimed at family fun, from free concerts and fitness classes to evening celebrations.

According to TripAdvisor, the average nightly hotel rate in Wildwood Crest is $243. Domestic round trip airfare averages $363 and the average weeklong expense is $2,064.

Here's a look at the top 10, which includes two other Jersey Shore towns.

1. Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

2. Ocean City, New Jersey

3. Lake George, New York

4. Bar Harbor, Maine

5. Ocean City, Maryland

6. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

7. Ogunquit, Maine

8. West Yellowstone, Montana

9. Montauk, New York

10. Cape May, New Jersey

Check out the full list here.