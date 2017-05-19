A guide to Memorial Day weekend in Philly

Many Philadelphians head to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend, but that doesn't mean Philly is lacking in holiday weekend fun.

There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather outdoors or try something new over the long weekend. Below are festivals, beer gardens, exhibit openings, concerts and more activities to enjoy Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29.

Steve Legato/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Chickie's and Pete's seafood feast.

Summerfest will return for its third season Memorial Day weekend. The Delaware River waterfront hot spot features an outdoor roller rink, a mini-golf course, lounge chairs and tables with umbrellas. Opening day will be Friday, May 26.

To celebrate, on-site eatery Chickie’s and Pete’s Waterfront Crabshack will be giving away free fries from 5-6 p.m. on the opening date. The Crabshack also serves wings, cheesesteaks and many seafood options (plus, there's air conditioning).

Other food & drink includes ice cream and milkshakes from Franklin Fountain and a variety of local beers and summer cocktails at Summerfest bars.

Open Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

121 N. Columbus Blvd.

On Friday, May 26, there will be a pop-up beer garden at Cira Green.



Located 95 feet above street level, the outdoor green space in University City offers sweeping views of the Philly skyline.

Friday, May 26

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Cira Green

129 S. 30th St.



Catch a comedy show for cheap over Memorial Day weekend. Good Good Comedy's Five Dollar Comedy Week will run from Sunday, May 21, through Saturday, May 27.

During the week, 30 unique shows that span all forms of comedy will debut.



Through Saturday, May 27

Each show is $5

Good Good Comedy Theatre

215 N. 11th St.



Mirror Maze Opening J.B. Spector/Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago Kids play in a mirror maze.

The Franklin Institute will open a new exhibit on Saturday, May 27. "Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nation" will feature interactive elements and immersive experiences, including a 1,700-square-foot maze with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. Opening Saturday, May 27

$21-$25 per person

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

Courtesy of Philadelphia Museum of Art/PhillyVoice Popular outdoor art program Inside Out returns to the Philadelphia region this summer.

Residents of (or visitors to) East Passyunk, Manayunk and Media can enjoy art outdoors through the summer. High-quality reproductions of Philadelphia Museum of Art masterpieces will be displayed on sidewalks and storefronts.

Outdoor installations will also be set up across the bridge in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

All pieces of art will be placed within walking or biking distance of each other in the neighborhoods.

Began Monday, May 15

Various locations

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Three friends enjoy drinks at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Parks on Tap will set up at FDR Park over Memorial Day weekend. Grab a beer, a glass of wine or a snack and relax in one of the lawn chairs or hammocks.

Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, May 29

Free to attend; Pay-as-you-go

FDR Park

Hall & Oates are hosting a hoagie-themed music festival at Festival Pier on Saturday, May 27. Attendees can eat, drink and enjoy live music.



Saturday, May 27

Festival Pier

601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.



J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™ The world’s only museum dedicated to the U.S. Constitution, the National Constitution Center puts into historical context the most famous four pages ever written through multimedia exhibitions, sculpture, film, artifacts and interactive displays. In Signers’ Hall, visitors walk among the life-sized statues of the 39 signers of the Constitution.

The National Constitution Center will throw a Memorial Day weekend celebration starting on Saturday, May 27. There will be flag ceremonies, shows, discussions, a flag folding workshop, arts & crafts, 18th century games, an opportunity to make cards thanking veterans and other family-friendly activities.

Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29

$8-$14.50 general admission

The Constitution Center

525 Arch St.



A new event for 2017 will take place on Sunday, May 28.

The Spirit of Philadelphia will open a pop-up beer garden for the 21-plus crowd on the rooftop of the docked boat from 2:30-5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar, lawn games, complimentary bites and music.

Delaware River waterfront spots will offer deals during the day, too.

At night, there will be fireworks over the river at 9:30 p.m. that can be watched for free from Penn's Landing.

Sunday, May 28

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Delaware River waterfront