Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant set to reopen after flattened by Superstorm Sandy

A Jersey Shore restaurant destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is finally reopening – in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Donovan’s Reef, a fixture in Sea Bright since the 1970s, was destroyed by the hurricane that pounded the New Jersey shore in October 2012. According to News 12, the storm spared only the restaurant’s tiki bar.

The tiki bar was open for business on the beach last summer.

Crews have been working since last year to rebuild the restaurant, which expects to reopen Saturday, News 12 reported.

Co-owner Michael Carducci says that while the building is new, diners can expect few other changes.