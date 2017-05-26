Development Restaurants
05262017_Restaurant_Rebuild_FB Donovans Reef/via Facebook

Construction workers frame out part of the new Donovans Reef restaurant earlier this year. The Sea Bright fixture will reopen Saturday for the first time since Superstorm Sandy pounded the Jersey Shore in 2012.

May 26, 2017

Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant set to reopen after flattened by Superstorm Sandy

Development Restaurants Jersey Shore Superstorm Sandy
By PhillyVoice Staff

A Jersey Shore restaurant destroyed by Superstorm Sandy is finally reopening – in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Donovan’s Reef, a fixture in Sea Bright since the 1970s, was destroyed by the hurricane that pounded the New Jersey shore in October 2012. According to News 12, the storm spared only the restaurant’s tiki bar.

RELATED STORY: Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

The tiki bar was open for business on the beach last summer.

Crews have been working since last year to rebuild the restaurant, which expects to reopen Saturday, News 12 reported.

Co-owner Michael Carducci says that while the building is new, diners can expect few other changes.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052517CarsonWentz

Eagles power ranking roundup

World War II

052617_Pennock_Carroll.jpg

Decorated WWII paratrooper recalls 'mayhem' of Battle of the Bulge

Game Shows

Price is Right freakout

WATCH: Penn State grad can't handle setting record for Plinko on 'Price is Right'

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.