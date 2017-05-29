Shark Tracker
Shark PROVIDED//OCEARCH

Mary Lee was tagged off the coast of Cape Cod. Her tracking device shows she's a fan of New Jersey waters.

May 29, 2017

Popular great white shark spends the weekend off the Jersey shore

Mary Lee is hanging off the coast east of Cape May

By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Mary Lee, the 16-foot, 3,500-pound great white shark is spending some quality time off the South Jersey coast.

And why not on a holiday weekend?

She last pinged about 6:30 Sunday night, just about due east of Cape May Point. Mary Lee is known to spend lots of time off the New Jersey coast.

As Hooper, the researcher in the movie "Jaws" told Mayor Vaughn, she's a carcharodon carcharias.

The shark's movements have been followed with a GPS tracking device by the nonprofit research organization OCEARCH since September 2012.

Each time Mary Lee’s dorsal fin surfaces, a ping is emitted and recorded on a tracker.

A Twitter account with the handle @MaryLeeShark has amassed more than 100,000 followers and retweets posts about the great white's latest whereabouts.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

