Popular great white shark spends the weekend off the Jersey shore

Mary Lee, the 16-foot, 3,500-pound great white shark is spending some quality time off the South Jersey coast.

And why not on a holiday weekend?

She last pinged about 6:30 Sunday night, just about due east of Cape May Point. Mary Lee is known to spend lots of time off the New Jersey coast.

As Hooper, the researcher in the movie "Jaws" told Mayor Vaughn, she's a carcharodon carcharias.

The shark's movements have been followed with a GPS tracking device by the nonprofit research organization OCEARCH since September 2012.



Each time Mary Lee’s dorsal fin surfaces, a ping is emitted and recorded on a tracker.



A Twitter account with the handle @MaryLeeShark has amassed more than 100,000 followers and retweets posts about the great white's latest whereabouts.