April 12, 2018

Goodbye, South Philly McDonald's

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Fast Food
McDonald's South Philly Coldwell Banker/Real Estate Listing

The McDonald's at 2033 S. Broad has closed.

Bad news, Big Mac fans in South Philadelphia. The McDonald's at 2033 S. Broad St. has closed — and it looks like for good.

A recent post on a community Facebook page noted the closure, showing the red and yellow signage has been stripped and a sign on the door turning customers away. But considering it was an older-looking McDonald's, maybe it's just being renovated?

RELATED: These five discontinued fast food items need to come back to menus immediately

Nope. A new real estate listing by Coldwell Banker shows the space is up for rent for $5,000 a month. Per the listing:

Available May 7 is 5,000sf ~ Retail Space that was formerly home to McDonald's for the past 30 years. The space would ideally be used as a restaurant space though the CMX2 Zoning allows for a variety of uses (See page in Offering Memorandum). Take advantage of this opportunity to backfill a proven space and join such neighbors as Wendys, Walgreens, Citizens Bank, Dunkin Donuts, Popeyes, Rite Aid, and Boost Mobile on this highly trafficked and successfully proven retail corridor directly adjacent to a major Septa station. Neighboring Businesses include Multiple Hospitals (Mercy, Jefferson, CHOP), South Philadelphia High School, and the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Of course, as noted above, there are still plenty of fast food options on that strip. And there are plenty of McDonald's in South Philly: one each on opposite ends of Oregon Avenue, one on Columbus by the shopping center, and one farther north on Broad at the corner of Carpenter.

But for those who liked having one McDonald's right smack in the middle of those locations (read: me) it's a bummer. McDonald's did not respond to MY STRONGLY WORDED, PASSIVE AGGRESIVE CUSTOMER COMPLAINT a request for comment Wednesday evening.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Fast Food South Philly Philadelphia Closures Mcdonald'S

Just In

Must Read

Education

Before and after: Abington's pledge agreement with Stephen A. Schwarzman
04112018_Schwarzman_rendering

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Bands

Guided by Voices cuts back on the beer, beefs up on the tunes
Guided by Voices

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one-year anniversary
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Honors

WATCH: Smokin' Joe Frazier Boulevard christened in North Philadelphia
Smokin Joe Frazier

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.