Goodbye, South Philly McDonald's

April 12, 2018
Bad news, Big Mac fans in South Philadelphia. The McDonald's at 2033 S. Broad St. has closed — and it looks like for good.
A recent post on a community Facebook page noted the closure, showing the red and yellow signage has been stripped and a sign on the door turning customers away. But considering it was an older-looking McDonald's, maybe it's just being renovated?
Nope. A new real estate listing by Coldwell Banker shows the space is up for rent for $5,000 a month. Per the listing:
Available May 7 is 5,000sf ~ Retail Space that was formerly home to McDonald's for the past 30 years. The space would ideally be used as a restaurant space though the CMX2 Zoning allows for a variety of uses (See page in Offering Memorandum). Take advantage of this opportunity to backfill a proven space and join such neighbors as Wendys, Walgreens, Citizens Bank, Dunkin Donuts, Popeyes, Rite Aid, and Boost Mobile on this highly trafficked and successfully proven retail corridor directly adjacent to a major Septa station. Neighboring Businesses include Multiple Hospitals (Mercy, Jefferson, CHOP), South Philadelphia High School, and the Philadelphia Sports Complex.
Of course, as noted above, there are still plenty of fast food options on that strip. And there are plenty of McDonald's in South Philly: one each on opposite ends of Oregon Avenue, one on Columbus by the shopping center, and one farther north on Broad at the corner of Carpenter.
But for those who liked having one McDonald's right smack in the middle of those locations (read: me) it's a bummer. McDonald's did not respond to
MY STRONGLY WORDED, PASSIVE AGGRESIVE CUSTOMER COMPLAINT a request for comment Wednesday evening.