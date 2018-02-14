February 14, 2018

Meek Mill gains Olympic snowboarder's support amid report linking arresting officer to racial bias

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill Legal
020118-MeekMill-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Recording artist Meek Mill during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center.

While most eyes were on Shaun White as the snowboarder secured his third Olympic gold medal during the Pyeongchang Winter Games Tuesday, it was another snowboarder who had a striking message for viewers at home.

During the Games’ qualifying halfpipe round, Slovenian snowboarder Tit Stante, while awaiting his score, flashed cameras with his snowboard marked with the words, “#FreeMeekMill.”


Though Stante failed to qualify in the event, ranking at No. 25, he still managed to garner some attention and get people outside Philly and the United States talking about rapper Meek Mill’s prison sentence.

Stante is the latest public figure to show support for Mill, the rapper native to Philadelphia who was sentenced last year to two to four years in prison for violating decade-old probation violations. Jay-Z and Al Sharpton are among other public figures to advocate on the rapper’s behalf, arguing racial bias played a role in Mill's sentencing. The Philadelphia Eagles played the rapper’s song “Dreams and Nightmares” for its Super Bowl intro music.

The snowboarder’s message fell on the same day Mill’s lawyers received information that might aid in cutting the rap artist's sentence. According to reports, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office maintains a list of around two dozen Philadelphia police officials with a history of racial bias and brutality. 

Unnamed sources told Philly.com that Reginald V. Graham, a now-retired cop who arrested Mill in 2007, is among the names on the list.

Though the rapper has already been denied an appeal, his attorneys could petition to challenge the conviction based on this new development. In this case, however, the petition for retrial must be filed with Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who has been accused of acting on bias toward Mill after he denied her alleged attempts to strike a business deal together.

Lawyers have not made an official statement yet on whether the petition will be filed in light of the new evidence, but Mill attorney Joe Tacopina told Complex Tuesday “all legal remedies will be pursued.”

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Meek Mill Legal Philadelphia Olympics Winter Games

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, post-Super Bowl version
021318DerriusGuice

Valentine's Day

This Philly jewelry designer is making her own wedding ring
Carroll - Jeweler, Megan Shoemaker

Galleries

PHOTOS: Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture returns
Carroll - LOVE sculpture returns

Phillies

It will literally be a totally different ballgame for the Phillies under Gabe Kapler
021318_Kapler_usat

Opinion

Fly Philadelphia Fly: An Eagles fan's 57-year journey between championships
02142018_Al_Singer

Restaurants

These two Philly restaurants are among most the romantic in the U.S.
Carroll - Talula's Garden Cheese Board

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Cancun Mexico Resort

$649 & up -- All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Stay & Flights

 *
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.