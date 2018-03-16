Mexico issues Amber Alert for missing Pa. teen believed to be with 45-year-old man

March 16, 2018
Authorities in Mexico issued an amber alert late Thursday night for a missing Lehigh Valley teenager who is believed to have run off with a 45-year-old family friend.
The alert says the search continues for 16-year-old Amy Yu, who was last seen by her family at a bus stop in Allentown.
#AlertaAmberMx continua la búsqueda para la localización de la adolescente AMY YU de 16 años de edad. pic.twitter.com/xMW39O3bWL— Alerta AMBER México (@AAMBER_mx) March 16, 2018
Authorities believe Yu ran off with Kevin Esterly, 45, a father of one of Yu's friends. Yu vanished on March 5 and Allentown police issued an alert saying they suspect the girl is with Esterly, who authorities allege had a secret relationship with the teen.
Esterly reportedly checked Yu out of Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School nine times between November and February. Yu had listed Esterly as her stepfather on school records, according to authorities. He was barred from school grounds on Feb. 9 after the girl's mother, Mui Luu, found out Esterly had been signing her daughter out of school without her permission.
Luu told CBS News she also found text messages suggesting the two were romantically involved. According to ABC News, Esterly's wife claims he took out $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents are missing.
While Yu is 16, the minimum age of consent in Pennsylvania, authorities have charged Esterly with interfering with the custody of children and have put out a warrant for his arrest.
The Mexico Amber Alert said investigative efforts reveal Yu may be with Esterly "traveling in national territory."
Yu is described as an Asian female standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds. Esterly is a white male, 5 feet 9 inuches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. The two may be traveling together in a 1999 red Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania license plate number "KLT 0529."
Anyone who sees Yu and Esterly or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Allentown Police at (610) 437-7751.