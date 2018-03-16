Mexico issues Amber Alert for missing Pa. teen believed to be with 45-year-old man

Authorities in Mexico issued an amber alert late Thursday night for a missing Lehigh Valley teenager who is believed to have run off with a 45-year-old family friend.

The alert says the search continues for 16-year-old Amy Yu, who was last seen by her family at a bus stop in Allentown.

Authorities believe Yu ran off with Kevin Esterly, 45, a father of one of Yu's friends. Yu vanished on March 5 and Allentown police issued an alert saying they suspect the girl is with Esterly, who authorities allege had a secret relationship with the teen.