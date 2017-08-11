Michael Vick's wife withholds sex after Kaepernick comments

In the Vick household, public gaffes may result in punishments in the sack.

Last month, former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick addressed why he thought Colin Kaepernick – also a quarterback – hadn't been signed by an NFL team.

Kaepernick remains a free agent, something some attribute to teams possibly blacklisting him for his social activism. But Vick outlines an, um, slightly different point of view. Per The New York Times:

“The first thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said on “Speak for Yourself” on Fox Sports 1 on Monday. “I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of the hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not?” Kaepernick currently wears a very full Afro. ... “Perception and image is everything,” said Vick, a retired quarterback who rehabilitated his own career after serving time in jail for involvement in dogfighting. “I love the guy to death, but I want him to succeed on and off the field, and this has to be a start for him.”

Vick later apologized for the comments, saying they were things he "should have never said." Apparently that wasn't good enough for his wife Kijafa, who accosts her husband for his remarks in a teaser for "Baller Wives," a reality show that follows spouses of current and former professional athletes.

Irritated about the negative public attention, she lets him know she's withholding "the booty" for a week. Vick does talk about why he regretted his comments, but his response to being banned from sex? "Who cares."

Assuming Vick is lying about not caring, it's safe to say you might not hear him on any sports talk shows in the near future out of fear of slipping up.