Millions of eggs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey recalled for possible contamination

Think twice before making that omelet this morning.



Rose Acre Farms, an Indiana-based farm that is the country’s second-largest egg producer, is recalling more than 200 million eggs because of possible contamination.

The eggs in question, though distributed from Hyde County, North Carolina, made their way to nine different states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The FDA announced the recalled eggs have been linked to 22 Salmonella infections to date. In most cases. Salmonella infection can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain; in more extreme reactions it can lead to infected aneurysms and arthritis.

Other states with recalled eggs include New York, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Colorado.

To be extra careful you don’t snag the infected eggs, check out the FDA’s guide to identifying infected cartons.