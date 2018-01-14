January 14, 2018

Mob Talk: Merlino health problems delay his federal racketeering trial

By PhillyVoice Staff
Mafia Joey Merlino
10092017_Joey_Merlino_MTS ./.

Philly Mob boss "Skinny" Joey Merlino faces federal charges and will eventually head to trial to take on a federal prosecution.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser reveal a one-week delay in the long-awaited trial of Joey Merlino after the Mob boss developed heart problems. Set to roll the dice on his future despite plea deal offers from federal authorities, Schratwieser and Anastasia break down the deals on the table, and why Merlino has decided to take on the government's case. The trial starts as one of Merlino's trusted lieutenants gets jammed up by the feds on a violation of his three-year supervised release, just weeks before it was supposed to end. What's behind the move to put Mob soldier Gaeton Lucibello back behind bars and will it work?

MORE MOB TALK: Why Joey Merlino is gambling with his future by going to trial

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 10 of Mob Talk Sitdown, Anastasia and Schratwieser reveal there is new trouble for indicted Philly Mob boss Joey Merlino as the Feds line up their witnesses for his trial this month. They discuss the three cooperators who look to raise the stakes for Merlino. And on the fifth anniversary of the hit on Gino DiPietro, they look back on a sloppy gangland slaying that sent Mob soldier Anthony Nicodemo to prison. Plus, another local wiseguy appears in federal court looking for a break from his sentencing judge.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Mafia Joey Merlino Philadelphia George Anastasia Youtube Dave Schratweiser Mob Courts Video FBI

Just In

Must Read

Hockey

Bucks County native earns spot on US Olympic hockey team
011218_Gunderson-Sweden

College

Philly-area colleges turn up in large sexual harassment survey
01162017_Swarthmore_Parrish_Hall

Crime

Philly theater director, mugged and shot, IDs alleged perp using Find My iPhone
Whit MacLaughlin

Funerals

PHOTOS: City bids farewell to fallen Philly firefighter
Carroll - Funeral for Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau

That's Show Biz

Take a sneak peek at what’s in store for show biz in 2018
Horoscope

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Predictions, odds and broadcast info for divisional round of NFL playoffs
011218_Eagles-Falcons-fans_usat

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.