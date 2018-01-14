Mob Talk: Merlino health problems delay his federal racketeering trial

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser reveal a one-week delay in the long-awaited trial of Joey Merlino after the Mob boss developed heart problems. Set to roll the dice on his future despite plea deal offers from federal authorities, Schratwieser and Anastasia break down the deals on the table, and why Merlino has decided to take on the government's case. The trial starts as one of Merlino's trusted lieutenants gets jammed up by the feds on a violation of his three-year supervised release, just weeks before it was supposed to end. What's behind the move to put Mob soldier Gaeton Lucibello back behind bars and will it work?

