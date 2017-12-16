Mob Talk: Three witnesses raise stakes for Merlino in January trial

December 16, 2017
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser reveal there is new trouble for indicted Philly Mob boss Joey Merlino as the Feds line up their witnesses for his January trial. They discuss the three cooperators who look to raise the stakes for Merlino. And on the fifth anniversary of the hit on Gino DiPietro, they look back on a sloppy gangland slaying that sent Mob soldier Anthony Nicodemo to prison. Plus, another local wiseguy appears in federal court looking for a break from his sentencing judge.
Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes: