People Magazines
AP_214664255902.jpg Gene J. Puskar/AP

In this Aug. 15, 2014, file photo, Pennsylvania's Mo'ne Davis delivers in the fifth inning against Tennessee during a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa.

September 07, 2017

Mo'ne Davis on cover of Time issue featuring 'women who are changing the world'

People Magazines Philadelphia Taney Dragons Mo'ne Davis
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

From the field to the cover of Time, Philadelphia's Mo'ne Davis is hitting it big.

The star of the 2014 Little League World Series is one of 12 women on the various covers of this week's issue of the magazine called "Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World."

The special project, which includes a multimedia component online, highlights 46 influential women, including Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres and tennis star Serena Williams.

The portraits of the 46 women were shot by Brazilian photographer Luisa Dörr on an iPhone.

Davis, highlighted in the series for being the first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series, talked about the doubt she faced from others as a female player in a male-dominated sport. 

"The first time I walked out onto the field to pitch, the other team said I wasn’t going to be good — that they were going to win," she said in the video. "They were telling jokes; the parents were laughing. My team and I knew they could laugh all they wanted to … When they saw me face the first batter, they were shocked. You didn’t hear anything from that side of the field. It was fun for us and not fun for them. Just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean anything. I kept getting better, and the game got better."

Watch the video or check out Time's full feature here.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Jenna Burleigh

Report: Slain Temple student asked friends for help shortly before her homicide

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

History

08_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Here are the buildings that once towered over all of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.