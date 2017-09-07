Mo'ne Davis on cover of Time issue featuring 'women who are changing the world'

From the field to the cover of Time, Philadelphia's Mo'ne Davis is hitting it big.

The star of the 2014 Little League World Series is one of 12 women on the various covers of this week's issue of the magazine called "Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World."

The special project, which includes a multimedia component online, highlights 46 influential women, including Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres and tennis star Serena Williams.

The portraits of the 46 women were shot by Brazilian photographer Luisa Dörr on an iPhone.



Davis, highlighted in the series for being the first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series, talked about the doubt she faced from others as a female player in a male-dominated sport.

"The first time I walked out onto the field to pitch, the other team said I wasn’t going to be good — that they were going to win," she said in the video. "They were telling jokes; the parents were laughing. My team and I knew they could laugh all they wanted to … When they saw me face the first batter, they were shocked. You didn’t hear anything from that side of the field. It was fun for us and not fun for them. Just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean anything. I kept getting better, and the game got better."

Watch the video or check out Time's full feature here.