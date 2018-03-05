More rain, snow and wind on the way as another nor'easter due midweek

With the region still recovering from the weekend storm and more than 50,000 PECO customers still without power, more snow is on the way.

The second nor'easter in less than a week is expected to bring rain and snow, and strong winds, though not as powerful as the winds that toppled thousands of trees and power lines across the region on Friday and Saturday.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for parts of the Philadelphia region, including the western parts of Chester and Montgomery counties, and central and northern Bucks County, according to the National Weather Service.

In the watch area, heavy snow is possible, with accumulation of between 4-8 inches of snow possible, and higher amounts locally, forecasters said.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service

Closer to the city and the I-95 corridor, forecasters expect about 2-3 inches of snow, with less than an inch in the southern part of the Jersey Shore.

The precipitation should start as rain – probably late Tuesday night – as it moves in from the west, but increasingly cold air should support a changeover to snow, though exactly when that happens is a bit up in the air. As a result, snow totals remain subject to adjustment, forecasters said.

The wind will again be a factor.

Sustained wind speeds are expected to increase to about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts possible around 35 mph, not nearly as strong as our last storm. But trees or power lines that were weakened by the weekend could be more susceptible to coming down by either the heavy, wet snow or wind gusts.

Weather models suggest now that the heaviest precipitation in our region across Delaware, far southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, forecasters said.



Motorists should expect difficult travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility in many parts of the region. Heavy wet snow may bring down tree limbs and utility wires, resulting in some power outages.

Looking ahead, another area of low pressure is forecast to move eastward to the Middle Atlantic coast on Sunday. Another round of precipitation is possible, though it currently looks to be mainly rain in the Philadelphia are with a wintry mix up north.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday night: Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow likely between midnight and 1 a.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between 10am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 39. East wind 13 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.