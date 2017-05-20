Fraternities Sexual Assaults
Pi Kappa Alpha Drexel frat Google Maps/Street View

The Pi Kappa Alpha frat house on Drexel University's campus.

May 20, 2017

More rapes reported at Drexel fraternity houses

Fraternities Sexual Assaults University City Drexel University Rape
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Two rapes have been reported at separate Drexel fraternity houses in the past week, with one allegedly occurring at a frat already suspended amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

According to the school's daily crime log, a forcible rape was reported to university police Thursday, allegedly taking place sometime between September and December of last year at Tau Kappa Epsilon.

Tau Kappa Epsilon, located at 3421 Powelton Ave., was given an interim suspension earlier this month after two sexual assaults were reported there earlier this spring.

The frat reportedly said it was being cooperative with university officials in the investigation.

On May 13, a rape was reported at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, allegedly happening on May 4.

A Drexel official told The Triangle, the school's student newspaper, they are aware of the report and that it is being reviewed.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Fraternities

Pi Kappa Alpha Drexel frat

More rapes reported at Drexel fraternity houses

Celebrities

102616_CranstonHart

Watch Bryan Cranston's surprisingly good impression of Kevin Hart

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

Holidays

Summerfest

A guide to Memorial Day weekend in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.