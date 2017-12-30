Large I-76 pileup among numerous crashes after morning snow

A slippery mix of bitter temperatures and a coating of powdery snow on Saturday morning led to a number of multi-car accidents across the Philadelphia region.

NBC10 reports that Montgomery County Dispatch and Pennsylvania State Police responded to at least 15 accidents.

One pileup involved more than 15 cars on the Schuylkill Expressway in Gulph Mills between exits 331A (I-476 South) and 330 (Route 320). There were several injuries in the westbound crash but no further details as of late Saturday morning, 6ABC reported.

Another crash on I-76 westbound closed all lanes between Exit 337 (Gladwyne) and Exit 332 (Route 23) in Conshohocken.

State police also said that at least three accidents involved more than eight cars while other crashes involved three to four vehicles, NBC10 reported.

There was no word on whether anyone was seriously hurt.