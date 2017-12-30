December 30, 2017

Large I-76 pileup among numerous crashes after morning snow

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Traffic Snow
Route I-76 traffic cam at Belmont Ave. Source/PennDot

A traffic camera on I-76 near Belmont Avenue shows westbound traffic slowed to a crawl amid a Saturday morning dusting. The snow, combined with bitter temperatures, caused a number of multi-car crashes on I-76, including three involving more than eight cars.

A slippery mix of bitter temperatures and a coating of powdery snow on Saturday morning led to a number of multi-car accidents across the Philadelphia region.

NBC10 reports that Montgomery County Dispatch and Pennsylvania State Police responded to at least 15 accidents.

RELATED: Update: Expected snowfall counts inch up for Saturday storm

One pileup involved more than 15 cars on the Schuylkill Expressway in Gulph Mills between exits 331A (I-476 South) and 330 (Route 320). There were several injuries in the westbound crash but no further details as of late Saturday morning, 6ABC reported.

Another crash on I-76 westbound closed all lanes between Exit 337 (Gladwyne) and Exit 332 (Route 23) in Conshohocken.

State police also said that at least three accidents involved more than eight cars while other crashes involved three to four vehicles, NBC10 reported.

There was no word on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

