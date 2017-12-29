Alberta clipper to bring snow on Saturday

Parts of the Philadelphia region could see as much as two inches of snow on Saturday.

An Alberta clipper moving into the Mid-Atlantic from Canada will throw a bit of moisture into our extended Arctic blast – a record low temperature of 9 degrees was tied Thursday in Atlantic City – and likely result in snow.

One or two inches is expected north and west of the I-95 corridor, with lesser amounts south and east. The snow could start before daybreak and fall over a 12-hour period, according to the National Weather Service.

The very cold temperatures and dry snow will create slick driving conditions on area roads, forecasters warned. It's also possible that melt-off and slush from the morning snow could refreeze at night as temperatures fall further into the teens.

In Camden County, preparations for plowing and salting already have begun.

Ironically, the snow will come on what looks to be the warmest day at least through midweek – only 10 to 12 degrees below normal.

The warmup is temporary though, with temperatures plummeting to 20 degrees below normal before the Eagles take the field at the Linc on Sunday and expected to last into Monday. Sub-zero winds chills will be seen across the region on both days with less than -15 across the southern Poconos.

The City of Philadelphia – as well as other surrounding counties – has a Code Blue declaration in effect due to the extreme cold. Authorities ask that you call (215) 232-1984 for homeless outreach if you see people out on the street. And check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they have working heat and help them out so they don't have to go outside.



The good news? Snow of any significance is not expected early next week. Though some weather models indicated Thursday another low pressure system with a possibility of more snow next Wednesday, subsequent models now show it moving further off the coast. But uncertainty remains for what the area sees out of that storm.

Here's the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Friday night: A slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Snow, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 26. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind around 13 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.