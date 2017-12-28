December 28, 2017

Reports: Mummers, city discussing postponing parade over Arctic freeze

By PhillyVoice Staff
050115_Mummers _Carroll-41.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A scene from the 2016 Mummers Parade is shown. Mummers leaders and city officials appear set to decide on Saturday whether to postpone the 2018 parade because of a deep freeze predicted for New Year's.

Organizers and Philadelphia officials are mulling over whether to postpone the Mummer's Parade because of a brutal forecast that shows temperatures possibly peaking at 20 degrees or even in the teens on New Year's Day.

The sides met Thursday to discuss possibly moving the parade to the following weekend, NBC10 reported.

Early New Year's predictions show a low of 10 degrees for New Year's Eve and a high of 20 on New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills could be in the single or negative digits.

One Mummers leader, String Band Association President John Pignotti, told the Inquirer on Thursday that Mummer's members would have difficulty playing through such bitter conditions.

"No way we could parade," Pignotti told the newspaper. “Aside from cold weather, you have heavy winds here, too.” 

The final decision appears set for noon Saturday. If the city decides to postpone the parade for the first time since 2007, it would reportedly be slated for Jan. 6. 

But the city appears unwilling to make such a move, according to the Inquirer. Assistant Managing Director Leo Dignam told the newspaper that as of now, the parade will happen Monday, "barring any freak storm." He also added that parades have been canceled because of rain or snow in the past, but not low temperatures.

The heads of the five Mummers divisions – string bands, fancy brigades, wench brigades, comic division and fancy division – will reportedly vote Saturday in conjunction with the city on whether the parade will be moved.

PhillyVoice Staff

