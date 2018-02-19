February 19, 2018

Morris Animal Refuge's 2018 Fur Ball will have Cuban flair

In between eating, drinking and dancing, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs at the party

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Fur Ball fundraiser Courtesy of Morris Animal Refuge/2017 Fur Ball

Adoptable dogs make guest appearances at the annual Fur Ball.

Morris Animal Refuge's 21st annual Fur Ball will take place on Saturday, March 10. This year's party will be held at the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum, which will be transformed to fit the "Havana Nights" theme.

There will be a mojito bar from Bluebird Distilling, classic cars from the 1950s, Cuban fare from 12th Street Catering and live salsa music. In between eating, drinking and dancing, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs at the party.

RELATED: Cat café opens in South Jersey | Philadelphia Flower Show throwing disco-themed after-hours party

Steve Morrison of WMMR's "Preston and Steve" will be the 2018 host.

General admission tickets ($140) include a four-hour open bar. Those with VIP tickets ($160) can enjoy an extra hour at the party.

The Fur Ball is Morris Animal Refuge's largest fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets of the Greater Philadelphia region.

21st Annual Fur Ball

Saturday, March 10
8 p.m. to midnight | $140 general admission
Simeone Foundation Auto Museum
6825-31 Norwitch Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19153

