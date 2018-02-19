February 19, 2018

Philadelphia Flower Show throwing disco-themed after-hours party

The Village People will perform

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Flower Show Parties
Image from the 2016 Philadelphia Flower Show Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tropical flowers bloom in both the exhibit inspired by the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and in pots by themselves on the showroom floor at the 2016 Philadelphia Flower Show.

An after-hours party will be held amongst this year's lush landscapes and intricate arrangements on opening night of the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show. It will be held Saturday, March 3, after the show has closed to the public.

Flowers After Hours, a new event introduced last year, offers those 21 or older a unique way to see the show, as well as a way to sidestep the show's weekend crowds.

RELATED: Watch the Oscars with hundreds of other movie fans at this glamorous party

The party's theme is "Disco Fever." Attendees will be able to dance to '70s hits, spun by DJ Robert Drake, and live music from the Village People, who have been the "Kings of Disco" for decades. 

To drink, there will be wines from the New York Finger Lakes and spirit samples.

Partygoers are encouraged to dress in their best '70s-inspired outfits for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

Tickets are $75 online and $85 at the door. Flowers After Hours will take place 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flower Show will run through Sunday, March 11.

Flowers After Hours: Disco Fever

Saturday, March 3
8:30-11:30 p.m. | $75-$85 per person
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flower Show Parties Philadelphia Cocktails Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the 2018 All-Star break
021918-TJMcConnell2-USAToday

Memorials

Parents of slain Penn student Blaze Bernstein visit campus to mourn with students, staff
01152018_Blaze_Bernstein_full

Autism

New blood and urine tests can detect autism in children
02182018_blood_draw_wiki

Music

Philly R&B singer Beano French is the next big thing
Carroll - R&B Beano French

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Investigations

Read entire indictment against 13 Russians who allegedly meddled in 2016 presidential election
Russian indictments Robert Mueller

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.