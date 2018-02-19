Philadelphia Flower Show throwing disco-themed after-hours party

An after-hours party will be held amongst this year's lush landscapes and intricate arrangements on opening night of the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show. It will be held Saturday, March 3, after the show has closed to the public.

Flowers After Hours, a new event introduced last year, offers those 21 or older a unique way to see the show, as well as a way to sidestep the show's weekend crowds.



The party's theme is "Disco Fever." Attendees will be able to dance to '70s hits, spun by DJ Robert Drake, and live music from the Village People, who have been the "Kings of Disco" for decades.

To drink, there will be wines from the New York Finger Lakes and spirit samples.

Partygoers are encouraged to dress in their best '70s-inspired outfits for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

Tickets are $75 online and $85 at the door. Flowers After Hours will take place 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Flower Show will run through Sunday, March 11.

Saturday, March 3

8:30-11:30 p.m. | $75-$85 per person

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

