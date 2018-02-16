Cat café opens in South Jersey

A new cat café, PURRsonal Space, has recently opened in South Jersey.

Visitors can sip on a warm drink and enjoy the free Wi-Fi, while adoptable cats roam through the lounge space in Palmyra.

In recent years, the cat café trend has spread through U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego.

In New Jersey, there are also cat cafés in Asbury Park and downtown Rahway.

PURRsonal Space charges an entrance fee of $15 an hour for adults and $10 for children (15 and under) and seniors.

All of the cats at the café come from the Animal Welfare Association, a no-kill shelter with a location in Voorhees Township.



If you bond with one of the felines, you can apply to adopt, but if you just want to hang with the cats for an hour, that's OK too.

1005 Market St., Palmyra, NJ 08065