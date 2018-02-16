February 16, 2018

Cat café opens in South Jersey

The cat café trend continues to expand in New Jersey with the opening of PURRsonal Space

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cats Cafes
cat Inge Wallumrød/Pexels

Are you more of a cat or a dog person?

A new cat café, PURRsonal Space, has recently opened in South Jersey.

Visitors can sip on a warm drink and enjoy the free Wi-Fi, while adoptable cats roam through the lounge space in Palmyra.

RELATED: Two-day cat convention happening in New Jersey

In recent years, the cat café trend has spread through U.S. cities including San Francisco, New York, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego.

In New Jersey, there are also cat cafés in Asbury Park and downtown Rahway.

PURRsonal Space charges an entrance fee of $15 an hour for adults and $10 for children (15 and under) and seniors.

All of the cats at the café come from the Animal Welfare Association, a no-kill shelter with a location in Voorhees Township.

If you bond with one of the felines, you can apply to adopt, but if you just want to hang with the cats for an hour, that's OK too.

PURRsonal Space

$10-$15 entrance fee
1005 Market St., Palmyra, NJ 08065

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cats Cafes South Jersey Openings New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Apps

Meet the Philly-area native who stars in HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia Sarah Pribis

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Housing

Proposed bill aims to protect Philly renters from unjust evictions
Stock_Carroll - Houses in East Falls

Sixers

Sixers pull off stunning comeback, beat Miami Heat to close homestand
021418-BenSimmons-USAToday

Temple University

A look at attendance at Temple football home games for past 10 years
Temple stadium rendering

Bands

Friendship is the X factor for the X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors

Escapes

Limited - Thai Island Hopping

$779 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.