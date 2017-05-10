Mother’s Day gift guide: Philly edition

May 14 is coming up quickly. Spoil your mom with one of these local picks—from dreamy jewelry to a luxe spa day.



Courtesy of Bario Neal/for PhillyVoice Bario Neals marbled resin enamel bracelets. ethically sourced jewelry

Moms who covet the ethereal Bario Neal line of responsibly made jewelry are in luck. The shop is offering 10 pieces, including the marbled resin enamel bracelet pictured (regularly $250) at 50 percent off from May 1 through 14. Use the code HOTMAMMA online, or visit the Queen Village flagship. 700 S. 6th St.





Courtesy of Grateful Plate/for PhillyVoice Meals by Grateful Plate. meal delivery service

Even mothers who love to cook need a break every once and a while. Enter Grateful Plate, a meal delivery and personal chef service that provides healthy, prepared foods as well as personalized cooking classes at their Manayunk commissary and in clients’ homes (entrée servings range from $20.50 to $26.50 per serving).





Courtesy of The Rittenhouse Spa /for PhillyVoice The Relaxation Lounge at The Rittenhouse Spa & Club. luxe spa package

Book your mom any service at The Rittenhouse Spa & Club, and she can spend the day enjoying the hotel’s pool, relaxation lounge (pictured) and steam room. Mother’s Day specials include “Mom’s Tranquil Retreat” (30-minute Carboxi-Express Natura Bisse Facial, 60-minute Rittenhouse Massage, Citrus Drench body treatment, blow-out and travel-size C+C Vitamin Body Cream), a $405 value for $365. 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq.





Courtesy of Primp and Play/for PhillyVoice Primp and Plays infrared sauna with LED color light therapy. mommy & me spa day

Primp and Play eliminates the dreaded scramble to find a babysitter by providing onsite childcare for all of its clients. In addition to nails, massage and facial packages, the kid-friendly day spa recently added an infrared sauna with LED color light therapy—the only one in Philadelphia you can book as a standalone service (a 30-minute massage plus up to 60 minutes in the sauna is discounted to $55 for Mother’s Day). 249 S. 10th St.





Todd H. Wolfe/for PhillyVoice Solidcore workout. fitness class

It’s hard to keep track of all the new studios popping up these days. Help your mom find the best fit with a gift card or class package.

Unite Fitness All-levels, cardio-plus-weights classes for the hyper-efficient mom. 105 S. 12th St., 26 S. 20th St., and 707 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

[solidcore] Ab-heavy workouts for the fit mom looking for a challenge. 725 Chestnut St.

SoulCycle Candlelit spinning for the mom who appreciates motivational mantras. 113 S. 16th St. and 2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore





Yossy Arefi/for PhillyVoice Modern Potluck. Modern Potluck cookbook

From New Hope-based author Kristin Donnelly, Modern Potluck is the ideal gift for the home entertainer who is at her happiest at a table surrounded by family and friends. The community-minded mom can take her potlucking one step further by joining Donnelly’s Potluck Nation movement.





Courtesy of Dandelion Pottery/for PhillyVoice Mugs by Dandelion Pottery. grandma mug

Whether Grandmother goes by “Grammy,” “Nana” or “Abuela,” she’ll treasure a personalized mug from Dandelion Pottery. Mt. Airy-based artist Meredith Soto also makes serving bowls, yarn bowls, and lidded jars for mom.