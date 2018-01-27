11-screen movie theater coming to Willow Grove Mall

The Willow Grove Mall could soon become a one-stop destination for food, booze and a movie.

A proposal to transform the former J.C. Penney department store there into a new Studio Movie Grill location was given the green light by Abington Township's Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night.

The 11-screen, 1,100 seat complex would include a full dinner menu and a bar to boot, according to project plans available online.

Studio Movie Grill is a Dallas-based chain that markets itself has offering modernizing the typical movie-going experience by combining going to the movies with full-service, in-theater dining. The company has service buttons placed at its seats that allow moviegoers to order food and drinks from the theater and have them delivered before or during the show.

SMG has one other Philadelphia-area location on 69th Street in Upper Darby, which opened just down the block from the Tower Theater in 2015.



For more about the theaters' offerings, see the following description provided on the chain's website:



" A trip to SMG is unlike any other entertainment experience. Whether you come early or stay late, we'll set the mood for a great night to socialize and connect. We've created an immersive movie-going experience with custom luxury recliners paired with laser projection, studio extreme large format auditoriums, and Q-SYS sound systems so you can enjoy this season's biggest blockbuster, take in a family feature, or host a private event. Service buttons are placed at every seat, so your server instantly knows when you need to place your order or need assistance, and we'll deliver your order directly to your seat anytime during the show."

The mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, plans to open the theater by Labor Day weekend of 2019.

Representatives of PREIT and Studio Movie Grill presented plans to the board in a two-hour-long public hearing on Wednesday, with the mall's manager and a traffic engineer also providing testimony.

The board unanimously approved the project.

The theater would require only the existing space left vacant last summer when the old J.C. Penney store was one of at least 130 locations shuttered by the retail chain, a move that affected some 6,000 workers nationwide.

Mark Gamble, vice president of development at PREIT, told the commissioners that the theater would be laid out over the first two stories of the three-story space.



In the hearing, which was recorded in a video available on YouTube, Gamble said the mall plans to keep the current Cheesecake Factory on the third floor and open a new restaurant on the floor in space formerly occupied by a Bravo Cucina restaurant.

Gamble and other PREIT executives hope that moviegoers who opt not to dine at the theater will instead head upstairs to Cheesecake Factory or a future restaurant in the old Bravo Cucina space either before or after their movie.

Abington Township Commission Matt Vahey voiced his support for the project in a post to his website on Thursday.

"We need to make sure (the mall) stays healthy as a business," Vahey told PhillyVoice. "It's a trend across the country that malls are struggling."



"As malls across the country adapt to an e-commerce economy, I am thrilled to see the mall add an exciting new attraction, which I believe will help the mall stay strong for many years to come," he added.

He also said the project offers a much-needed addition for Abington residents whose nearest movie theater is about a 20-minute drive away.

Studio Movie Grill has nearly 30 locations spread out across the country.



The full project application can be found here.