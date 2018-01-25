January 25, 2018

Museum of the American Revolution renames Patriots Gallery

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Museums History
eagles patriots gallery Courtesy of the Museum of the American Revolution/for PhillyVoice

It's the Eagles Gallery, at least for now.

In the last few days rivalry between the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots has already spurred doughnut wars, illegal cream cheese, and high-stakes brewery wagers.

Next? One of Old City’s most buzzed about tourist attractions is renaming an entire part of its building.

The Museum of the American Revolution, which opened last April with dozens of Revolutionary War impersonators and a keynote address from Former Vice President Joe Biden, will be referring to its Patriots Gallery instead as the “Eagles Gallery” from now until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Though the change pays homage to the museum’s hometown team, Eagles and Pats fans alike are invited to wear apparel from the team of their choice for $2 off the price of admission and a discount on some gift shop items (though you'll have better luck staying stylish in Eagles gear thanks to these shops).

The Museum of the American Revolution is also touting its eagle-related exhibit features, including OG President George Washington’s own Diamond Eagle pendant currently on display. The item hasn’t been back to Philly since Washington first received it more than 200 years ago.

There’s no shortage of Boston-related history to see there, either, in case you or someone you know needs a safe space in the countdown to Super Bowl LII. Numerous Revolutionary War artifacts found in Boston, including a pair of baby shoes made from a British Red Coat, populate the museum, as well as a recreation of Boston's Liberty Tree.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museums History Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles American Revolution New England Patriots Old City Eagles Museum of the American Revolution Football Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Be one of the first to taste a whiskey inspired by Edgar Allan Poe short story
Fortunatos Fate whiskey

Parking

Here's the ultimate guide to when and where Philly parking tickets are issued
Parking Tickets data

That's Show Biz

School of Rock founder returns to doing what he loves best
Paul Green

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
012418DougPederson

Hairstyles

Chef Marc Vetri visits salon offering green hair specials for Super Bowl LII
Marc Vetri

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.